How Saudi Arabia’s SURJ Sports Investment is reshaping the global sports sector

Do you hear it? The chants of fans filling newly built stadiums. The roar of Formula 1 engines. The bright chorus of young Saudi women stepping onto fields and into leagues. These sounds are no longer echoes from other countries – they are the living soundtrack of a nation that is placing itself firmly at the centre of global sport.

At the heart of Saudi Arabia’s sporting transformation is SURJ Sports Investment, launched by the Public Investment Fund in 2023, and which has made several high-profile moves since. For example, a reported $1 billion investment in DAZN to create DAZN MENA is opening a global gateway for Saudi sport and events, and a reported $20 million stake in the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO), is championing a pioneering athlete-led model that is set to boost sports and fitness participation across the Kingdom.

SURJ is not merely an investor: it is an architect of the future, weaving together culture, commerce, and community. We sat down with CEO Danny Townsend to discuss the remarkable progress to date and the strategy, leadership and vision shaping the future of Saudi Arabia’s – and the world’s – sports ecosystem.

Danny Townsend (DT) – SURJ exists to be a catalyst for sport – in Saudi Arabia and globally – by backing properties, platforms, and infrastructure that deliver commercial returns whilst driving long-term growth for the wider sports ecosystem.

Our mandate is clear: deploy capital strategically into sports and adjacent sectors that grow audiences, deepen fan engagement, attract and help develop world-class talent, and create sustainable value that endures beyond any single event or season.

Everything we do is rooted in Vision 2030, from increasing participation and improving quality of life, to diversifying the economy and positioning Saudi Arabia as a global hub for sport, tourism, and entertainment.

IS – What differentiates SURJ from other sports investors?

DT – Many global investors approach sport purely as a financial asset. We see sport as both a business and a platform for cultural, social, and economic impact – which means our investment decisions are guided by a strategic, ecosystem-wide perspective rather than short-term profit alone.

We are distinctive in having the scale, national mandate, and long-term horizon to invest across multiple sports and geographies at once, whilst ensuring every investment strengthens the domestic Saudi sports ecosystem.

We also have a higher tolerance and appetite for backing innovation early. Properties like the Kings League and PTO show our willingness to invest in emerging formats and youth-oriented sports that reimagine the fan experience and attract the next generation of audiences, where more traditional investors might hesitate.

IS – How does SURJ define success beyond traditional financial returns?

DT – Financial performance is essential, but for us, true success is multidimensional – measured not just in profit, but in the depth, reach, and lasting value of what we build. We track success through three core outcomes.

Firstly, growth in fan engagement and reach – expanding audiences locally, regionally, and globally.

Secondly, quality and depth of partnerships – working with rights-holders, brands, and communities in ways that create shared value.

Thirdly, reputation and capability building – enhancing Saudi Arabia’s profile as a credible, influential player in the global sports industry.

We also evaluate how each investment advances societal impact in line with the ambitions of Vision 2030. Ultimately, our goal is to leave a legacy that is both economic and social; one that endures well beyond any single tournament, season, or investment cycle.

IS – You recently announced a deal with the Professional Triathletes Organisation. Why was this an opportunity SURJ could not miss?

DT – The PTO brings together everything we look for in an investment: a growing global sport with high participation rates, an athlete-led governance model, and a commercial framework primed for innovation and global expansion.

It is reimagining endurance sport for modern audiences, blending elite competition with inclusive, mass participation formats, global storytelling, and community engagement.

For Saudi Arabia, this investment aligns directly with Vision 2030’s goals of promoting active lifestyles, growing mass participation sport, and creating platforms that inspire people of all ages to get active.

For SURJ, it’s an opportunity to take a leadership position in a sport with global credibility but untapped commercial potential, and to introduce that sport to new audiences in the Middle East, backed by world-class events and a format built for scale.

IS – What makes the DAZN deal so important to SURJ?

DT – Our investment in DAZN is about more than streaming – it’s about owning the infrastructure for how sport is consumed, experienced, and monetised in the digital era.

Through DAZN MENA, we now have a premium, Arabic-first platform that can showcase sport across the region, from Saudi leagues and domestic competitions to global events – in a way that is tailored to our audiences.

This partnership gives SURJ end-to-end control of the fan experience – from live match broadcasts to interactive content, to integrated e-commerce – whilst generating the first-party fan data that fuels smarter marketing, personalised content, and long-term audience growth.

IS – Looking ahead, which opportunities is SURJ keen to explore, and what message would you like to convey to potential collaborators?

DT – Looking ahead, we see opportunities in expanding media and digital fan engagement, accelerating innovation in sports technology and infrastructure, and broadening our presence in high-growth markets.

To potential collaborators, our message is clear: we are a committed, well-capitalised, and long-term partner offering not only funding, but also strategic insight, operational expertise, and direct access to one of the most dynamic sports markets in the world.

Together, we can grow audiences, enhance competition, and deliver lasting commercial and cultural impact that benefits both our partners and the broader sports ecosystem.

This article is a preview of a longer interview on the Inside Saudi website, www.insidesaudi.media