How Do You Create The Right Culture To Deliver On ESG?

We all have a journey in life that shapes who we are and how we view our world.

We also know the morality and ethics of doing what is right for the benefit of others and ourselves. Yet, many organisations still have cultures that do not give sustainable change a fair chance to manifest.

In order for ESG to be truly impactful, organisations must have an inclusive culture that encourages diverse voices to be heard and utilised at an executive level, right through to customers and wider society.

But the reality is still very different, with the ability to make executive decisions often lying in the hands of those who may represent a more traditional and historical makeup of the boardroom.

Arguably, your difference, whether by age, race, gender, disability, or any combination of characteristics is still leveraged negatively against you, restricting your ability to add your voice and bring the added value that you can.

Though progress is being made, we still have a long way to go before the utopian dream of integrated business and social impact practice becomes the norm so that ESG can truly deliver on its promises.

So, how do we create inclusive cultures that support effective ESG practice?

In my experience, it starts with the development of inclusive leaders who can embrace their accountability and demonstrate their commitment of measurable action, not simply say that they do or indeed do the bare minimum.

But ironically, it is ESG itself that can provide the answer.

