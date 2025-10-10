What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

How British Airways’ On Business Programme Supports SMEs

Image Credit: British Airways Cityflyer

For frequent business travellers flying in and out of London, business trips could soon do more than connect destinations – they could add value back to the business.

Recognising the priorities of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), British Airways’ On Business programme is designed to make corporate travel simpler, smarter and more rewarding. SMEs often need solutions that manage costs, save time and offer flexibility without adding complexity. On Business turns those essential travel needs into meaningful rewards, helping businesses grow while travelling efficiently.

For every pound spent on eligible flights, companies earn On Business Points, which businesses can use towards future flights, helping reduce their bottom-line costs.

Free to join, the platform enables companies to book, track and manage trips online or through a travel agent – ensuring seamless control and visibility over corporate travel.

Reward flights can be arranged up to a day before departure, with the flexibility to change plans up to 24 hours in advance at no extra cost. This adaptability means businesses can respond to last-minute client meetings or shifting schedules without worrying about fees – a crucial advantage in today’s fast-moving corporate world.

New members also receive a triple points welcome bonus on their first six qualifying flights, with an additional 1,500-point reward when referring another business to join – a gesture that shows British Airways’ commitment to helping SMEs grow their networks while gaining more from their travel spend. For a limited period, SMEs flying from London City Airport can earn double On Business Points on selected British Airways routes, when booking by 31 October 2025 and travelling before 31 December 2025, using the promotional code LCDOUBLE upon enrolment.

From London City Airport, members can reach key business destinations including Amsterdam, Dublin, Edinburgh, Barcelona, Milan and Nice – all while accumulating points that bring tangible value back to the company.

Businesses who are already members of the British Airways Executive Club will continue to collect their own Avios and Tier Points, while the business itself builds up On Business Points – creating dual benefits from a single journey.

With triple points on the first six flights and the double points London City bonus, there’s never been a better time for SMEs to make every trip count.

As businesses continue to reassess travel budgets and efficiency, programmes like On Business provide a smart balance of value, flexibility and reward – ensuring that every journey contributes to long-term growth as well as day-to-day business goals. Find out more or join today here.