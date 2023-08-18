How blockchain and AI can pioneer a healthcare revolution for longevity

by Jasmine Smith, CEO of Rejuve.AI

In today’s world, the disparity between health and wealth has become a pressing concern. The privileged few often enjoy access to cutting-edge medical treatments and life-enhancing products, leaving others behind.

In the UK and US, it’s estimated that the wealthiest people not only live longer, but they are also ‘disability-free’ for 8-9 years longer than the poorest individuals. When it comes to something as crucial as living a healthy life, it should be a right, not a privilege.

A playing field which needs levelling

Allowing the wealthy to have exclusive access to important health and life-improving treatments and insights is particularly unethical when you consider how much a person’s lifestyle can affect their health. Not only is lifestyle a stronger determinant of life span than genetics, but if you consider epigenetics, conditions that a person is predisposed to can be ‘triggered’ by lifestyle factors.

You could have two people who are both predisposed to heart issues but sit in different wealth brackets, both experiencing stress, but with the wealthiest person being able to manage it through expensive treatments like acupuncture or hypnotherapy. This would drastically increase the likelihood of the poorer person to develop the condition.

New leaps in technology like AI and blockchain could have the potential to change this.

It all comes down to data – the alleged ‘gold rush’ of the 21st century. Where currently big tech companies profit from our personal data, flipping the script could be the key to creating fairer access to beneficial treatments and insights. By placing individuals in control of their health and medical data, blockchain empowers them to leverage this information to their advantage.

Rather than handing over your data to big tech companies for their benefit, you can use it to back causes you care about or even earn rewards for accessing products and services. With this technology, you’re not just giving away your data without knowing; you can monitor its use and control who has access whenever you want.

Add AI into the mix, and you can really start to see the benefits for everyday people wanting to live healthier for longer.

AI has the capability to trawl large datasets (including in-depth research in the fields of longevity or healthcare). Combine that with the inclusive nature of blockchain, and you can create a live, interactive research database by leveraging the data of network members and partners, rewarding all constituents proportionally through tokens.

AI’s capabilities extend beyond data management, as it has the potential to optimize the allocation of resources that promote healthier lifestyles. From promoting better access to nutritious food to enhancing personalised treatment plans, AI can revolutionise the way we approach healthcare.

A fairer healthcare system

By combining blockchain and AI, we could create a world where longevity and health are no longer dictated by financial standing. Rather, individuals will have the power to make informed decisions about their well-being, supported by cutting-edge technologies that prioritise their interests.

The intersection of blockchain and AI represents a beacon of hope for a fairer, more inclusive healthcare system. By empowering individuals to retain control over their health data and fostering exchange for better access to care, we can break down the barriers that perpetuate the longevity divide.

As we embrace the promise of these transformative technologies, we move closer to a future where every individual can live a healthier and more extended life, irrespective of their economic status.

Together, we can usher in a new era of healthcare equality, leaving no one behind in the pursuit of longevity and well-being.