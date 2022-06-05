Households to be offered green alternatives on new app

Households will be able to determine which products are using the most energy, water and single-use plastic and be recommended viable eco-friendly alternatives through a new smartphone app.

SaveMoneyCutCarbon has launched an industry-first tool for households, that looks to identify the worst domestic energy and waste culprits through its “Swap Shop” tool.

The free app – called SaveMoneyCutCarbon Home – offers an infinite number of sustainable replacements that it argues can reduce energy bills and other monthly expenses by hundreds of pounds.

It was developed amid findings that 40 per cent of the UK’s carbon emissions originate from households, with greener homes crucial to both reducing the country’s environmental footprint and driving down household energy costs.

Meanwhile, the acute level of household waste contributes to 55 per cent of all plastic dumped in UK landfill sites and further 8 million tonnes ending up in the world’s oceans.

According to the firm’s research, the five biggest problem areas contributing to a higher carbon footprint include food waste, toiletries, cling film, plastic toothbrushes, and inefficient lighting.

The launch comes during the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation, with energy bills now at a record-breaking 40-year high of nearly £2,000 per year.