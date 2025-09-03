Housebuilding targets are useless amid construction workforce crisis

With a depleting workforce and a mental health crisis, the government can no longer afford to ignore the construction industry, writes Fix Radio CEO Louis Timpany in today’s Notebook

The government must deliver radical change for construction

As Parliament returns from summer recess, ministers must put construction at the top of their agenda. The scale of the crisis is not just economic – it’s human. At Fix Radio’s first music festival, Fix Fest, we launched The Wellness Hub to confront the rise of suicide in the trades. The Lighthouse Club charity estimates two tradespeople take their lives every working day. That shocking reality should be a wake-up call for Westminster: the people who build our homes and keep our country running are being pushed to breaking point.

And yet, despite this, construction remains overlooked. By 2027, Britain will need an extra 225,000 workers – around 45,000 every year – but apprenticeship completions have fallen from 12,420 in 2018 to just 7,700 in 2022. A third of the workforce is already over 50, while thousands leave the industry each year. The government’s pledge to train 60,000 new workers is welcome, but nowhere near enough.

The shortfall is already biting. More than 400,000 people are waiting over a year for a builder. Barratt Redrow missed its 2025 target, delivering just 16,565 homes, while Savills predicts only 840,000 new homes will be built in London – a fraction of what’s needed. Ambitious housing pledges collapse without the people to deliver them.

The tragedy is that trades should be among the most attractive careers in Britain. A construction apprentice can earn £34,000–£36,000 within five years, with no student debt and years of hands-on experience. Yet Fix Radio’s National Construction Audit found 65 per cent of Brits were never encouraged into trades, while a fifth of parents actively discouraged it. Outdated “degree-only” thinking is failing young people – and failing Britain.

If government is serious about the nation’s future, it must start by rebuilding the foundations: its construction workforce.

The UK’s first festival for builders

Fix Fest took over the South of England Showground this past Saturday, the UK’s first music festival built for and by tradespeople. Plumbers, electricians, carpenters and builders were celebrated, but mental health was the real focus. Construction workers are nearly four times more likely to die by suicide than other workers, and 39 per cent have considered leaving the industry due to stress. The event shone a light on the crisis, broke stigma and reminded the nation that behind every trade is a human being whose wellbeing is essential.

Dizzee raises the roof

Toploader, Scouting for Girls, the Cuban Brothers and Noasis all took to the stage for our inaugural festival dedicated to tradespeople, but it was Dizzee Rascal who closed the night out. As a qualified plasterer, he was an apt pick for the occasion. The event was an opportunity to give back to the community that has helped grow Fix Radio to be Britain’s fastest growing national radio station, having grown its audience by 700,000 weekly listeners in just two and half years.

Tool thefts plague industry

Tool theft continues to plague the construction sector, with £94m of kit stolen in 2024. London suffered the most (£78m), followed by West Yorkshire (£3.3m) and Essex (£1.7m). One in four tradespeople said protecting vans and tools was their biggest worry. Many had to buy cheaper, lower-quality replacements, increasing waste and inefficiency. Government proposals such as the Theft of Tools of Trade (Sentencing) Bill promised tougher penalties, but the sector also needs stronger protections, more durable kit and a more sustainable approach overall.

Quote of the week:

“Tradies are the backbone of Great Britain. You keep this beautiful country going. You keep the lights on”. Tom Skinner, confirmed Strictly Come Dancing contestant, speaking at Fix Fest.

What I’ve been listening to

I’ve been tuning into Tradeswomen Together with Hattie & Steph – and yes, I’ll admit I’m slipping in a not‑so‑modest plug for our own upcoming podcast – but it’s essential listening. It unpacks crucial challenges women face: pay, training, mental health, workplace culture and thriving in male‑dominated sites. Women still make up just around 15 per cent of construction professionals, and only one per cent of the manual workforce. That’s a glaring gap in a sector crying out for skilled hands. The more women hear these stories, the more they’ll consider a trades career.

Louis Timpany is CEO of Fix Radio