Housebuilder Redrow's profit falls after Brexit uncertainty

Housebuilder Redrow hailed what it called a “robust” performance in the six months to December, despite posting a 15 per cent fall in profit.



The figures

Redrow revealed profit before tax sank 15 per cent year on year to £157m in the first half of its 2020 financial year. Revenue also dropped 10 per cent to £870m, down from £970m this time last year.



A lack of appetite for new homes fuelled the decline as legal completions fell 14 per cent to 2,554.



But Redrow was quick to point to an 18 per cent rise in previate net reservations, up to £936m.



Still, earnings per share slipped 10 per cent to 37.2p while Redrow paid an interim dividend of 10.5p per share, five per cent up on last year’s.



Why it’s interesting



Redrow stuck to full year guidance, saying sales in the last five weeks have proved to be resilient.



Its latest half year results come after Help to Buy pushed the housebuilder to record results last year. But it also warned about the impact of Help to Buy ending in March 2023, and said Brexit uncertainty could hurt the housing market.

Today it said Brexit uncertainty had slowed the time it took to sell new homes, especially with complicated selling chains.

What Redrow said

Chairman John Tutte, who will step down in July 2020, said:

