House of Fraser accused of reversing fur ban

Retail tycoon Mike Ashley is facing accusations that he has overturned a ban on real fur at House of Fraser.

Customers posted images on social media that appeared to show fur-lined coats found in store, despite the company’s previous no-fur stance.

Some shoppers pledged to boycott the department store following the discovery in the lead up the the struggling retailer’s crucial Christmas trading period.

One Twitter user wrote: “House of Fraser selling real rabbit fur as trim on fur coats. This was the Bluewater store. Shame on you. I’m boycotting House of Fraser this year now.”

House of Fraser selling rabbit fur trimmed coats for Christmas. Tell them what you think about this exploitation & cruelty for profit @houseoffraser @Animal_Watch @peta @PeterEgan6 @emeliobedelio pic.twitter.com/U8Fy4CbWzL — dominic dyer (@domdyer70) November 18, 2019

Another wrote: “House of Fraser selling rabbit fur trimmed coats for Christmas. Tell them what you think about this exploitation and cruelty for profit.”

Animal rights charity the Humane Society International/UK (HSI/UK) accused the store, which was bought by Ashley’s Sports Direct last year, of losing its “moral compass”.

HSI/UK executive director Claire Bass told the BBC the apparent decision to abandon the far ban is a “desperate” attempts to halt “rapidly spiralling profits”.

House of Fraser previously had a no fur policy. Gloves made with a real fur trim were discovered in store in 2017, before the retailer removed the product and apologised.

“House of Fraser has a strict no-fur policy and we ensure all of our suppliers and brand partners are aware of this,” the retailer told Huffington Post at the time.

Sports Direct did not respond to a request for comment, although links to items allegedly made using fur did not work later in the afternoon.

