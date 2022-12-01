Hotel Chocolat in the red amid ‘challenging’ current trading landscape

Confectioner Hotel Chocolat has posted a £9.4m loss but said “people are still treating themselves with affordable luxury” despite a cost of living crisis.

Its full-year results came in contrast to the previous year’s, where the London-listed firm posted a £3.7m profit after tax.

“It goes without saying that the current environment is challenging on multiple fronts,” Angus Thirlwell, co-founder and chief executive officer of Hotel Chocolat, said on Thursday.

Its UK sales increased 35 per cent on the year, with bosses saying they were confident in the brand’s reputation despite the economic slowdown.