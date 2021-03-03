Budget 2021: Hospitality and retail firms to get £5bn of 'restart' grants

The chancellor has announced a new ‘restart’ grant to help retail, hospitality and personal care businesses reopen from April.

Retailers, which are due to reopen from April, will be eligible for grants of up to £6,000 per premises.

Meanwhile pubs, restaurants and salons, which will be closed until June, will be able to claim grants of up to £18,000, Rishi Sunak told the House of Commons as he unveiled the 2021 Budget.

He said the new grants will total an extra £5bn of help for the struggling sectors.

“We’ve been providing businesses with direct cash grants throughout the recent restrictions,” Sunak said.

“These grants come to an end in March. I can announce today that we’ll provide a new Restart Grant in April, to help businesses reopen and get going again.

“Non-essential retail businesses will open first, so they’ll receive grants of up to £6,000 per premises.

“Hospitality and leisure businesses, including personal care and gyms, will open later, or be more impacted by restrictions when they do, so we’ll give them grants of up to £18,000.

“That’s £5bn of new grants; on top of the £20bn we’ve already provided; taking our total direct cash support to business to £25bn.”

