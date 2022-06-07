Hordes of Brits left stranded as travel bloodbath deepens: EasyJet drops 35 flights and BA cancels 124 today alone

Thousands of travellers across the UK have been told their flight is not going anywhere today

The travel crisis that has gripped the UK for weeks rages on today as thousands of airline passengers face more disruption as widespread flight cancellations continue.

EasyJet said this morning it has cancelled at least 35 flights, with Gatwick the worst affected airport.

British Airways cancelled 124 Heathrow flights, although the airline said affected passengers were given advance notice.

Hungarian carrier Wizz Air axed at least seven flights due to serve UK airports.

More to follow.