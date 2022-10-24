Hop on: Rail overtakes flights on busy London-Edinburgh route

Rail has overtaken aviation as the preferred mode of transport to Scotland.(David Parry/PA Wire)

Rail has overtaken aviation as the preferred mode of transport to Scotland as one million people have chosen to travel from London to Edinburgh via electric train operator, Lumo.

According to data released today, between April and August 57 per cent of the London-Edinburgh journeys were done by train – 22 per cent up on pre-pandemic levels.

“The increase in rail’s share of passengers between London and Edinburgh demonstrates the value Lumo has brought to the East Coast Main Line,” said Lumo’s director Martijn Gilbert.

“Together we have convinced the public that the convenience, price and environmental impact of rail is well worth it.”

Gilbert’s words were echoed by rail minister Kevin Foster, who said: “As we continue striving towards net-zero by 2050, operators like Lumo will help ensure we meet this ambitious target.”

Lumo was launched in October last year following a £115m investment from parent company FirstGroup.