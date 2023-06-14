Hooray for Holly Wood! Boson Protocol appoints Business Development Director

Holly Wood

Boson Protocol – a London-based, open-source, foundational infrastructure for facilitating decentralised commerce on Web3 – has appointed Holly Wood as Director of Business Development.

Her role will centre around driving adoption of the protocol after Boson moved from closed beta to open access earlier this month.

Prior to appointment, Wood spent 20 years refining her expertise working with luxury brands, fashion, and fine art. She also founded and manages HollyWoodLabs.io — a Web3 advisory agency based in London, specialising in incubating ideas and venture building.

Co-founder Justin Banon described Holly Wood as ‘a great culture fit for Boson Protocol’.

“Her background in making connections, empowering creators, and driving development in decentralised art communities illustrates that she is a big dreamer and a strategic thinker,” he said.

“Holly will be supporting Boson Protocol through its next stage of growth, following our move to open access, and enabling this technology to outlast us all. Holly backs individuals that want their share in the value they create, and that’s an essential mindset for increasing the use of our protocol. For us right now, it’s all about adoption, adoption, adoption.”

Speaking of the appointment, Wood said: “Creative expression always seeks out new mediums. As soon as new tools become available, you can be guaranteed that someone will find a way to pour their identity into it.

“Web3 tooling provides a unique way to do just that, enabling individuals to imbue their identity to abstract articles which could be digital and physical. Boson Protocol affords the same possibilities for businesses, supporting brands to connect with new audiences while enabling a collaborative and trustless foundation for digital commerce to take place.

“This is the future of fashion: where authentic luxury items and the brands behind them become fused digitally. Boson Protocol is uniquely placed to be a new global standard for digi-physical twin technology.”