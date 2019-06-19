Wednesday 19 June 2019 11:30 am

Hong Kong’s richest man Li Ka-shing to pay tuition fees for class of Chinese students

Share

Follow James
Hong Kong’s richest man Li Ka-shing has promised to pay tuition fees for a class of Chinese university students.

His charitable foundation will fund Shantou University’s 2019 incoming class for up to five years.

Li’s pledge will cost 100m Chinese yuan (£11.5m) a year.

The 90-year old is worth $30.04bn (£23.8bn) according to Forbes.

The foundation said in a statement: “The Foundation hopes this scheme can alleviate financial burdens for families and encourage the pursuit of personal interests and further learning to better prepare graduates for the challenges of an increasingly complex global economy.”

Li’s move is similar to that of US billionaire Robert F Smith who said last month he would pay off the tuition debt of the 2019 class of Morehouse College.

Li announced his retirement as chair of conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings last year, passing the mantle to his son Victor Li.

Li started as a factory apprentice at 13 and has been nicknamed “Superman” for his business success.

He was knighted by the UK in 2000.

Share


Related articles

Iran sanctions put dent in Chinese oil imports

August Graham
Foreign workers are increasingly put off applying for jobs in the City of London and UK finance, jobs site indeed said.

Government rejects calls for stronger links between CEO and employee pay

Callum Keown
UBS has apologised over its economist's 'Chinese pigs' comments

UBS economist must 'pay the price' over Chinese pigs comment, state media says

Callum Keown