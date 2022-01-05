Hong Kong to ground flights from UK in two-week Covid-19 circuit breaker

Hong Kong is set to ground flights from several countries including the UK for two weeks as it attempts to stamp out a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Other countries that will see tightened restrictions between January 8 and January 21 are the US, Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan and the Philippines.

The city-state recorded 38 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, after going three months without community cases until December 31.

Hong Kong has maintained a strict approach to the virus since the pandemic began, which JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon has suggested impedes on business and creates a more difficult hiring environment in the global finance hub.

Delivery giant Fedex confirmed in November that it would be stepping out of the city, relocating its pilots as a result of the territory’s tough pandemic measures.

“We’re yet to see a fifth wave yet, but we’re on the verge,” Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told reporters today.

“We are worried there may be silent transmission chains in the community.”

In response to the spike in cases and fears of another wave, London-headquartered Standard Chartered has told its Hong Kong staff to start operating in split teams.