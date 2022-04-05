Hong Kong Racing Tips: Size to regain the Winning feeling in Champion Trainer race￼￼

John Size is hunting for another trainers’ title

MULTIPLE-TIME Champion Trainer John Size has suddenly found his quest for another title seriously under threat from his very own ‘sorcerer’s apprentice’ Frankie Lor, a former assistant to Size before taking out a trainers’ licence.

Both are tied on 61 winners each and with around a third of the season remaining it will be interesting to see who can keep their stable fit and healthy, and their horses ahead of the handicapper.

The experienced ‘Master Trainer’ Size has been in this position before however, conjuring up titles from nowhere, and it would be a brave man to bet against him doing the same once again.

While Lor has been carrying all before him in recent weeks – nine winners in the past fortnight – Size has been in ‘slumber mode’ with only a handful of victories, but he now looks to be threatening to bounce back into top-form again.

Once upon a time, Size was an infrequent visitor to Happy Valley, relying on his stable to carry all before them at Sha Tin.

Times have changed however, with the 67-year-old targeting the city-track on a regular basis, and with plenty of success too.

With 25 winners already at the Valley this season, he must be hopeful of improving that tally with the likes of Special M in the Connaught Handicap (11.45am) over five furlongs, and notably DR WINNING in the Glenealy Handicap (2.15pm) over the extended mile.

This two-time course and distance winner has been a model of consistency all season but still looks fairly treated by the handicapper.

He is only eight pounds higher than when winning in clear-cut style in February and his recent encouraging effort behind King’s Capital suggests he is capable of going in again.

POINTERS

Dr Winning 2.15pm Happy Valley