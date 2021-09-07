Hong Kong Racing Tips: Infinity has boundless potential on second start for Hayes

BANK on legendary trainer David Hayes to be the headline act once again, when Happy Valley in Hong Kong hosts its seasonal start to the season, with a typical competitive and entertaining eight-race programme.

Former two-time HK champion trainer Hayes earned all the plaudits on the seasonal opening at Sha Tin last Sunday with a stunning treble, highlighted by Naboo Attack in the feature race, the Class 1 Chief Executives’Cup, and a mind-boggling performance by newcomer Nervous Witness.

The Australian Hall of Fame handler has made no secret of the fact he expects to at least double his tally of 32 winners from last season, and will surely be disappointed if he doesn’t hit the bullseye once again with exciting prospect INFINITY WIN, who lines-up in the Middle Bay Handicap (2.15pm) over five furlongs.

The New Zealand bred four-year-old made a satisfactory debut to his career, when chasing home previous winner Summit Cheers at Sha Tin in July, but it’s during the close-season this chestnut galloper has really begun to show his true ability.

Two eye-catching trials in the last month, have had track-watchers purring with delight, and he now looks near the finished article, who is ready to show his best.

With Zac Purton in the saddle an added bonus – he teamed up with Hayes when guiding Nervous Witness to victory on Sunday – the omens are looking good.

He looks capable of outpointing his opposition, and making a steep rise up the handicap ladder.

POINTERS

Infinity Win 2.15pm Happy Valley