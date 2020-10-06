Hong Kong Racing Tips: Frenchman Badel Allied with good chances

Frenchman Badel Allied with good chances

FORMER French champion apprentice Alexis Badel has become one of the most sought-after riders in Hong Kong.

Records show he has already ridden for 17 of the 22 trainers this current campaign and, with three winners already to his name, he will be setting his sights on surpassing his best total of 26 winners from last season.

He is the only jockey with a full book of rides on the eight-race card, and is capable of going close on a number of contenders this afternoon.

He looks to have a winning chance when he resumes his partnership with HARDLY SWEARS in the Kam Shan Handicap (3:15pm).

The son of All To Hard has shown he goes well fresh, having completed a hat-trick at the beginning of last season. His form slightly tailed off after that, and he now finds himself only a couple of pounds above his last winning mark.

He returned to the Valley early last month, chasing home the smart and progressive California Rad, and, on that form alone, he has a clear chance. The anticipated fast early pace could set things up nicely for him to produce his impressive finishing kick.

Badel could also be in the money on ALLIED AGILITY in the feature race on the card, the High Island Handicap (3:50pm).

The Ricky Yiu-trained gelding is drawn to get the run of the race, while he looks likely to step up on his encouraging seasonal effort when runner-up at Sha Tin recently.

POINTERS

Hardly Swears 3.15pm Happy Valley

Allied Agility (e/w) 3.50pm Happy Valley

PYRAH’S PLACEPOT PICKS

1.15pm – 5 & 6

1.45pm – 3 & 10

2.15pm – 2 & 8

2.45pm – 2 & 11

3.15pm – 5

3.50pm – 3 & 10