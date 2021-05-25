Hong Kong Racing Tips: Daddy could put in Superb performance

A TYPICAL head-scratching contest for the form students, the Class 4 Westlands Handicap (1:45pm) could prove to be a tough ask.

Most of the dozen contenders can be given some sort of chance on their best form, with the likelihood of the draw and speed tempo playing an important part in determining the result.

The Frankie Lor-trained last-start winner Fa Fa will head the market following an explosive dash down the home straight to defeat rivals Pearl Champion and Piano Solo last month, but a six-pound penalty makes life tougher for him this time.

Trainer Tony Millard, fresh from his Group 1 triumph with Panfield at Sha Tin on Sunday, is represented by Galactic, who is making his first appearance at the Valley, while bottom-weight Manna From Heaven, representing Manfred Man, is expected to go haring off in front in a catch-me-if-you-can style.

One horse that does catch the eye and has yet to show his best form this season is SUPERB DADDY, who will be looking to improve on his eye-catching fourth over the extended mile last month.

For a horse that comes from a strong line of stayers such as Tavistock and Montjeu, it’s strange that the four-year-old has only been tested once over the mile trip in Hong Kong.

Having produced the fastest closing sectional time in that race when trying to find a clear passage in the latter stages behind Total Power, he can surely be rated better than his final finishing position and represents good value in an open looking contest.

POINTERS

Superb Daddy (e/w) 1.45pm Happy Valley