Hong Kong Racing Tips: Bo Bo looks a Handsome bet

DANNY Shum, fresh off a sparkling double at Sha Tin on Sunday, could be the trainer to follow at Happy Valley on Wednesday.

Shum has been one of the most consistent handlers in the territory for many years, nearly always making the top six in the trainers’ championship table, and associated with the likes of popular Little Bridge and Seasons Bloom in recent times.

Locally born Shum sends a strong raiding party to the city track, seven in total, and will surely be confident of not leaving the course empty-handed.

Included are a couple of potentially smart newcomers in Happy Profit who lines-up in the Graham Handicap (Div I) (11.45am), and the well-drawn Australian-bred galloper Ever Force in the Graham Handicap (Div II) (12.45pm). Both were eye-catchers in recent course trials.

Angel Of My Eyes has a winning chance in the Gage Handicap (1.45pm), while HANDSOME BO BO is worth supporting in the Cochrane Handicap (2.15pm) over five furlongs.

This striking six-year-old has suffered various health issues over the last couple of seasons, after running up a hat-trick of wins earlier in his career.

Transferred to Shum’s stable in May, the son of Helmet was given plenty of time to regain his confidence and health before reappearing after a six-month absence at the Valley a fortnight ago.

On that occasion after racing wide for most of the journey, he showed a blistering turn of foot in the closing stages to cut down his rivals and is capable of defying a penalty and repeating the feat again.

POINTERS

Handsome Bo Bo 2.15pm Happy Valley