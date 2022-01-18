Hong Kong Racing Tips: Back Bentley and Lor to get Lucky again with Archangel

Harry Bentley and Frankie Lor are a partnership to follow

BANK on jockey Harry Bentley to hit the bullseye once again when he teams up with championship leading trainer Frankie Lor aboard LUCKY ARCHANGEL in Division Two of the Green Island Handicap (12.45pm) over six furlongs.

Bentley and Lor, who combined with Smart Idea to get up in the shadows of the post at the Valley last week, are a winning combination to follow at present.

The partnership already have a 20 per cent win strike-rate this season, including with Lucky Archangel, who showed plenty of determination to repel the challenge of hot favourite Savvy Delight on only his fifth run in Hong Kong last month.

29-year-old Bentley has shown a distinct liking for the difficult tight-turns of the Happy Valley track, with six of his 10 winners, including victories at the last three meetings, coming here.

With a good draw a bonus, he should once again be in an ideal position from the off and can make his potent finishing-kick count in the closing stages.

Dangers are plentiful, including the David Hayes-trained speedster Vamos, whose debut run can be ignored, having run too freely early on.

Having previously caught the eye in a track trial, expect an improved display with Zac Purton now taking over in the saddle, especially with the inside draw number in his favour.

Others to keep an eye out for are dual course and distance winner Hercules, who, but for never seeing daylight, would have gone close to winning last start, and newcomer Sugar Sugar, who has shown above average ability in his track-work.

POINTERS

Lucky Archangel 12.45pm Happy Valley