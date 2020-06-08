Japanese carmaker Honda is investigating a suspected cyber attack after experiencing issues with its IT network.

Honda began to experience issues with its IT networks in Japan and Europe on Monday, Sky News reported, citing sources who said the company believed this was due to unauthorised attempts to breach its systems.

Honda confirmed there was an issue with its IT network and said an investigation was underway.

“At this point, there is no effect on either Japanese production or dealer activities, and no customer impact. In Europe, we are investigating to understand the nature of any impact,” a Honda spokesperson said.

Several large companies, including Easyjet, have been hit by cyber security issues since the Covid-19 pandemic forced firms to rapidly shift many of their employees to home working.

Honda, which is due to close its Swindon factory next year, suspended production at one of its Japanese plants after discovering ransomware within its IT systems three years ago.