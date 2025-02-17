Homeowners rush to departures before third Heathrow runway takes off

Heathrow covers the southern part of the London Borough of Hillingdon.

The housing market around the planned area for Heathrow’s third runway has seen a surge of activity in the last few weeks as homeowners look to avoid the noise, pollution and lower house values that the major infrastructure project would usher in.

On January 29, the government spoke to an audience of business chiefs at Siemens in North Oxfordshire, with the Chancellor setting out the government’s latest string of reforms to help boost economic growth.

Among them was decision to give the green light to a third runway at Heathrow, with the government inviting proposals for the project. But the news has been met with concerns from local residents.

In the two weeks to February 12, there was been a 19 per cent increase in the number of homes listed on the market in Heathrow’s home borough of Hillingdon, according to Benham and Reeves.

“Since the announcement, there has been a notable surge in seller activity across Hillingdon, as the go ahead for a third runway pushes many off the fence and into the market before property values are negatively impacted,” Marc von Grundherr, director of Benham and Reeves, said.

Confirmation of the long-awaited expansion has been praised by businesses and pro-growth groups alike.

But a two decade-old local group of Hillingdon residents against the expansion of Heathrow argues the runway will lower the standard of living and housing in the area.

Read more London Heathrow will submit third runway plans this summer

Hillingdon Councillor Peter Curling told Harrow Online earlier in the month: “We remain resolutely and unequivocally opposed to a third runway at Heathrow because this will destroy homes at a time of a severe housing crisis, damage our environment and air quality and cause significant damage to the health and wellbeing of our residents.”

Wandsworth council has also opposed the runway, stating that the decision “disregards the environmental, health, and quality-of-life impacts on communities already suffering from the negative effects of air traffic”.

“This fight is about protecting their quality of life, holding the Government accountable for its climate promises, and ensuring a sustainable future for our borough,” Wandsworth council leader, Simon Hogg, said.

Von Grundherr added: “The government clearly views a third runway at Heathrow as a vital aspect of its growth plans and there’s no denying that it would bring considerable benefit to the capital as a whole.

“However, this benefit could well come at the expense of homeowners in Hillingdon, who are set to endure a considerable period of disruption whilst the project is implemented, not to mention the further strain on local infrastructure and the increased noise pollution,”