Home Secretary gives Big Tech a proactive role in cutting ‘legal but harmful’ content

Tech firms may be required to proactively monitor “legal but harmful” user content in a Home Office push on the Online Safety Bill.

According to reports from the Financial Times, Home Secretary Priti Patel has been looking to widen the scope of the bill, with a particular focus on fraud, terrorism and other illegal activities on digital platforms.

Whilst the substance of the bill has been widely discussed over the last few months, Patel’s recent push has caused backlash amongst some who argue that it may conflict with European data protection rules.

There is also the risk that if the UK impose too draconian laws on tech firms, they will be discouraged from investing in the UK.

According to the FT, Patel has written to cabinet colleagues, suggesting more stringent measures be placed on the likes of Facebook and Twitter.

A Home Office spokesperson told the paper: “The home secretary has been clear that the internet cannot be a safe haven for despicable criminals to exploit and abuse people online. We expect companies to remove and limit the spread of illegal content on their platforms. Where they don’t, it is right they are held to account.”

Just last week, the government confirmed new measures to be added to the bill, which would include age verification for internet users visiting porn websites, as well as social media sites that may be hosting pornographic material.

If sites fail to act, the independent watchdog Ofcom will be able fine them up to 10 per cent of their annual worldwide turnover or can block them from being accessible in the UK. Bosses of these websites could also be held criminally liable if they fail to cooperate with Ofcom.