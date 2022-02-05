Home Office ‘lacks comprehensive plan’ for Afghan evacuees in London hotel

The Home Office has “a lack of a comprehensive plan” to provide Afghanistan refugees with permanent housing, according to a British evacuee.

A man and his family, who were evacuated from Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US and British troops saw the Taliban capture Kabul in August, said he feels “stuck” in his central London hotel – where he has been for around 150 days.

Abdul and Fatima, whose named have been changed by the BBC, have been staying at Hilton London Metropole in Edgware Road since September.

“If you look at the [hotel] website, it costs more than £100 per night, so that will add up to possibly £5,000 or £6,000 per month,” said Abdul. “If the government had provided us with a flat for example, then it would have been good for the taxpayer as well – £500 or £600 [per month].”

Abdul, a 26-year-old medical student, said he and his wife were told it would take around 85 days to find permanent accommodation.

The Home Office has reportedly informed those living at the hotel that their contract with Hilton will end in March but has not yet confirmed any stable alternatives.

There are currently around 12,000 Afghan refugees and 25,00 asylum seekers staying in hotels, the Home Office told the Home Affairs Committee earlier this week.

The arrangement costs the government around £4.7m a day, according to its own figures.

The couple emphasised they were “grateful” to the government but added they would prefer the “freedom” of living in a flat.

“People are literally stuck in these rooms, they can’t cook, they are just living on takeaways,” Abdul continued.

City A.M. has contacted the Home Office for comment.