Hollywoodgate: Documentary behind the scenes of Taliban rule

A year in Kabul offers up some startling footage in this documentary that goes behind the scenes of Taliban rule. Director Ibrahim Nash’at spends twelve months documenting the transition from US occupation in Afghanistan to Taliban control, focusing on alleged American military base Hollywood Gate. Taliban Air Force Commander Mawlawi Mansour discovers over $7billion of abandoned arms and aircraft at the compound, essentially taking their capabilities to a new level if they can get everything working.

Nash’at follows intently in a journey that feels both forbidden and intentional. It’s startling to see any journey gain this much access, and the filmmaker has undoubtedly made an important document of history. However, at the same time it becomes clear he is only allowed to capture what his hosts think will be beneficial.

This leads to several anxious moments where Mansour and other loudly remind Nash’at they he will be hurt or killed the moment he crosses any kind of line. It’s inspiring to see someone operate under this continuous threat, and a reminder of the risks taken by many around the world to capture the footage we see every day on the news. However, the film is careful to remind us that there is much more that is being kept behind close doors.

Despite the tension, the majority of the story is found in quieter moments, as the men kill time between orders. The changing state of women’s rights is discussed in lively conversation, when they aren’t gleefully getting accustomed to their new armoury.

Hollywoodgate doesn’t offer any solutions to the situation in Afghanistan, instead observing how absolute power corrupts on both sides. Richly deserving of all its film festival praise, Nash’at makes a statement in what will likely be the first chapter in a promising career.

• Hollywoodgate is in cinemas from 16th August