Hollie Davidson: Scottish ref gets historic European rugby nod

Hollie Davidson will be the first woman to referee a European club rugby final

Scottish official Hollie Davidson is set to become the first woman to referee a European club rugby final after being appointed for the Challenge Cup showdown between Bath and Lyon.

Davidson, who has experience of officiating at the men’s Six Nations and Rugby Championship, will take charge of the match at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 23 May.

“European rugby is the pinnacle of the professional game, and to be named as the Challenge Cup final referee is something that I never thought was possible when I was starting out,” she said.

“It has been a long time since a Scot has done a final, so I am just absolutely over the moon to be named as the referee for such a big game.”

Davidson was part of the on-field officiating team at last year and this year’s Six Nations, as well as the most recent Rugby Championship involving the cream of the southern hemisphere.

She was recently named referee for South Africa’s first Test against Italy in July, as well as a non-cap international between an England XV and France XV in June.

Georgian Amashukeli gets other European final

Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli, meanwhile, has been appointed to the Investec Champions Cup final between Northampton Saints and Bordeaux on 24 May, also at the Principality Stadium.

He has been in the middle for 29 Test matches and will take charge of the potentially decisive third and final clash between the British and Irish Lions and Australia in August.

“I’m delighted to congratulate Hollie and Nika on their appointments as referees for the EPCR Challenge Cup and Investec Champions Cup Finals, and extend that congratulations to their teams of four,” said Dominic McKay, chairman of European Professional Club Rugby.

“EPCR maintains world-class standards with our Match Officials, selected by Tony Spreadbury and the union selectors, and I’d like to extend my thanks to Tony and his team for their work over the whole season to ensure every EPCR match is managed professionally and to an exceptional standard.”