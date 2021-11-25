Hochschild Mining stock price recovers after proposed ban from Peru

PUERTO MALDONADO, PERU – NOVEMBER 14: Mist hangs amid trees at sunrise in the capital of the Madre de Dios region, a boomtown located at the confluence of two rivers, on November 14, 2013 in Puerto Maldonado, Peru. The biologically diverse Madre de Dios (‘Mother of God’) region has seen deforestation from gold mining in the area triple since 2008, when gold prices spiked during global economic turmoil. Small-scale miners are drawn to the area in hopes for higher pay but often face abysmal conditions. Gold is usually amalgamated with mercury during the process of informal mining in the region, which is discharged into the water supply and air, poisoning fish and sickening people in the area. Peru is the largest producer of gold in Latin America and the sixth-largest in the world. Informal mining accounts for roughly 20 percent of the gold production in Peru. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Hochschild Mining investors rejoice following confirmation that the mining firm will be able to continue its operations in Peru, pushing its stock price up more than 14 per cent.

The London-listed miner was facing a ban from southern Ayacucho, Pallancata and Inmaculada at the beginning of the week, after the Peruvian head of cabinet indicated that approvals for more mining or exploration will no longer be granted following environmental complaints.

A local government meeting also suggested a timetable and terms for the closure of certain mining projects in those regions.

It was a tough Monday for the miner, as its share price plunged from 164.6p to just 70p. Hochschild’s share price has today steadied at around 140p by close of play.

CEO Ignacia Bustamante said that the mining firm welcomed the clarification from the Peruvian government, which followed several discussions between senior members of the cabinet and mining representatives.

“We are pleased that our Inmaculada and Pallancata mines can continue to operate without further uncertainty and, furthermore, we reaffirm our goal to increasing our resources and extending our mine lives, in accordance with current legislation,” the mining boss said in a statement today.

The mining firm employs more than 5,000 people directly and around 40,000 people indirectly in Peru.