H&M follows Next, Zara and Boohoo to charge shoppers for online returns

The Swedish fast fashion giant H&M will sell secondhand clothes at its Regent Street store from October

H&M has become the latest retailer to charge shoppers to return their online shopping purchases.

Customers will now be asked to pay £1.99 when they want to take back purchases they made on the H&M website, according to reports in BBC.

The retailer told the outlet it introduced the scheme during the summer.

Fellow high streets stores such as Next, Zara and Boohoo already charge for online returns.

Online shopping rose to popularity during the pandemic, with customers often making large purchases and then sending back items which did not fit or appeal to them.

It comes amid a challenging time for the Swedish retailer, which recently said that sales were “flattish” over June to September, compared to the same period last year.

The weaker-than-expected quarterly update suggests that the chain has struggled to lift sales in recent months, as Europe has been swept with more volatile weather conditions.

H&M said that its net sales in Swedish krona increased by six per cent to 60.9bn Swedish krona (£4.4 billion) year-on-year.

The company has also slowed down price increases to customers following efforts to reduce cost inflation.

City A.M has contacted H&M for a comment.