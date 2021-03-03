Hiscox crashes to a loss after ‘testing’ pandemic pushes claims higher

Insurance giant Hiscox has said its full year performance is “not satisfactory” after reporting huge losses for the year due to the pandemic.

The FTSE-listed firm reported a loss before tax of $268.5m down from a profit of $53.1m the previous year.

“Hiscox’s 2020 performance, while understandable, is not satisfactory,” chief executive Bronek Masojada said.

Hiscox’s losses were largely driven by the impact of the pandemic and the group expects to pay out $475m in Covid-related claims.

“Over my 48 years in the business, I have experienced most of the challenges that Mother Nature and mankind have thrown at the insurance industry, but Covid-19 and its repercussions have been one of the most testing,” chairman Robert Childs said. “Without Covid-19 we would have produced a profit of $207m.”

Despite the difficult year gross written premiums over the full year are stable at $4.03bn. Its London Market grew revenue by 5.7 per cent to $1bn, while its Retail division increased revenues 3.2 per cent to $3.2bn. But with Covid claims Hiscox Retail’s combined ratio is 120 per cent and made a pre-tax loss of $237.6m.

The insurance giant has come under fire as customers complained they were not being granted payouts on claims made on their business interruption insurance. In a landmark case in January the Supreme Court ruled in favour of policyholders.

“We regret any dispute with a customer, but particularly where the policy wording was not as clear as it should have been,” Hiscox said today. “we welcome the finality and certainty the Supreme Court Judgment has brought. We are now paying covered claims as quickly as possible.”

And Hiscox is confident “the market is turning” with hopes “some normality returns globally in 2021.”

At the onset of the pandemic last year the insurance group announced it would pay out its 2019 final dividend and has now decided not to declare a final dividend for 2020. Hiscox said executives would not take cash bonuses until the dividend is reinstated.