Hero to finally hit the winning Patch at Sha Tin￼

Manfred Man’s Lucky Sweynesse won the G1 Centenary Sprint Cup last weekend

IT’S SAFE to assume trainer Manfred Man must have celebrated the start to the Chinese New Year in some style last week!

Not only did the 65-year-old have his trainers licence extended by the HKJC, he also proceeded to win the Group One Centenary Sprint Cup with flying-machine Lucky Sweynesse.

To add icing to the cake, Man has saddled six winners at the last half-dozen meetings and, with 23 victories already this season, looks likely to surpass his best ever total of 43 wins back in the 2009/10 season.

He saddles six runners at Sha Tin, with M M Nebula racing for the first time on the All-Weather surface in the Lyttelton Handicap (7.00am) over six furlongs, and notably Hero Icon in the first division of the Rumsey Handicap (8.35am) over seven furlongs, both having first-rate chances.

M M Nebula has shown a distinct liking to dirt, judged on trial form, and with blinkers equipped again and an inside draw, he must go close.

Of more interest, however, is HERO ICON who has shown plenty of ability in his two runs, despite outside draws, and was noted staying on strongly after a tough and wide journey last start.

With an inside draw now, he is mapped for an ideal trip and is capable of surprising hot-favourite Fast Buck.

35 minutes later, the successful partnership of trainer Pierre Ng and jockey Zac Purton combine with QUANTUM PATCH in the Hillier Handicap (9.10am) over nine furlongs.

This former Irish-trained gelding (then known as Bingo Bronson) and a winner of his only race over nine furlongs at Leopardstown last August, went into many black-books when seventh to talented Super Sunny Sing on his debut over a mile last month.

The fact that Purton jumps aboard, and takes over from a claimer, speaks volumes for his chance, and he shouldn’t be missed.

POINTERS

Hero Icon (e/w) 8.35am Sha Tin

Quantum Patch 9.10am Sha Tin