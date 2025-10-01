What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

Help Shape London’s Future: Central London Alliance Hosts Landmark Debate on Opportunities and Obstacles for Growth

London, 1st October 2025 – Central London Alliance is set to host a landmark event, London – Opportunities and Obstacles for Growth, bringing together hundreds of business leaders, policymakers, innovators and members of the public to help shape the capital’s future.

The free-to-attend public forum will take place on Thursday 9 October at the Emmanuel Centre, Westminster, offering attendees the chance to explore, discuss and debate the opportunities and challenges facing London today.

Through a dynamic sequence of panel discussions featuring a diverse line-up of high-profile speakers from business, government and industry; chaired by leading moderators including Christian May, Editor in Chief of City A.M. and George Sell, Editor in Chief of International Hospitality Media, the event will explore what London needs to stimulate and maintain growth­ supporting enterprise, investment and talent while providing the resources to fund and sustain public services across the UK. Topics will range from the economic, environment, tax, finance and hospitality to entrepreneurship, retail, planning and infrastructure.

Timed to follow the party conferences, this debate provides an opportunity for parliamentarians and policymakers to hear informed perspectives, address pressing questions and reflect on ideas that could shape future decision-making. With media in attendance, insights shared during the forum are expected to help colour thinking ahead of the Autumn Statement and Budget anticipated in November.

“This event is designed not only to inspire and educate but to spark informed debate on London’s future. It’s a unique opportunity to hear from leading voices and to play a part in shaping the capital’s direction in the years ahead,” said Tony Matharu, founder and Chairman of Central London Alliance CIC

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, 9th October

Time: 6:00pm Welcome | 6:15pm Discussion Begins

Venue: Emmanuel Centre, 9-23 Marsham Street, London, SW1P 3DW

Closest Stations: Victoria, St James’s Park, Westminster

Admission is FREE.

Reserve your place today and join the conversation to help shape London’s future: https://centrallondonalliance.survey.optimiser.com/68b1659efc84574ee0a30d52



This event is brought to you by Central London Alliance CIC – a Community Interest Company established to encourage central London to retain its position as a world leading capital city. The Central London Alliance, a Community Interest Company, was formed to support a sustainable, economic recovery of London’s business, hospitality, cultural, tourism, and retail sectors and to help both employers and workers to survive through coronavirus and beyond. Politically independent and supported by organisations of varying sizes and sectors, the Central London Alliance CIC works towards a strong economic recovery of central London, ensuring its continued viability as a leading global city.

Speakers include:

Christian May – Editor-in-Chief, City A.M.

– Editor-in-Chief, City A.M. George Sell – Editor-in-Chief, International Hospitality Media

– Editor-in-Chief, International Hospitality Media Professor Tony Travers – Professor, Government Department, London School of Economics

– Professor, Government Department, London School of Economics Lord Johnson of Lainston CBE – Conservative Peer and former Minister of State for Investment and Regulatory Reform, UK Parliament

– Conservative Peer and former Minister of State for Investment and Regulatory Reform, UK Parliament Rt Hon Shailesh Vara – Former Member of Parliament

– Former Member of Parliament Peter Dunphy – Regional Director, The Family Business Community

– Regional Director, The Family Business Community Matthew Jaffa – Director of Policy & Public Affairs, Family Business UK

– Director of Policy & Public Affairs, Family Business UK Charles Hall – Head of Research, Peel Hunt LLP

– Head of Research, Peel Hunt LLP Akash Kapoor – Union Bancaire Privée (UK) Limited

– Union Bancaire Privée (UK) Limited Rajesh Agrawal – Former Deputy Mayor of London for Business

– Former Deputy Mayor of London for Business Kate Nicholls OBE – Chair, UKHospitality

– Chair, UKHospitality Piers Brown – CEO, International Hospitality Media

– CEO, International Hospitality Media Rob Agnew – Partner and Head of Private Capital, Isio Group Limited

– Partner and Head of Private Capital, Isio Group Limited James Quarmby – Founding Partner, Private Wealth, Stephenson Harwood LL

– Founding Partner, Private Wealth, Stephenson Harwood LL Tom Moore – CEO, WBR Group Ltd

– CEO, WBR Group Ltd Tom Sleigh – Chair, Planning and Transportation, City of London Corporation

– Chair, Planning and Transportation, City of London Corporation Andrew Hilston – Managing Director, The Ardent Companies

– Managing Director, The Ardent Companies Nick Delaney – Partner, Daniel Watney LLP

– Partner, Daniel Watney LLP Gareth Hall – Partner, Keystone Law

– Partner, Keystone Law Micheal Forward – Associate Principal – RIBA/ARB Architect, Populous

Associate Principal – RIBA/ARB Architect, Populous Tony Matharu – Founder & Chairman, Central London Alliance