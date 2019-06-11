Tuesday 11 June 2019 11:49 am

Heavy rain causes travel chaos for Southern and Thameslink commuters

Share

Reporter at City A.M. covering City politics, transport and law. Get in touch: alexandra.rogers@cityam.com

Reporter at City A.M. covering City politics, transport and law. Get in touch: alexandra.rogers@cityam.com

Follow Alexandra Rogers
Heavy rain across England is causing chaos for passengers in the south east, especially on the routes run by Southern and Thameslink.

There are major delays across the Southern network, which operates between London and the south of England, including Brighton, and on Thameslink, which runs from Bedford via central London to Kent.

Read more: Commuters brace for Tube chaos as 10,000 workers balloted for strike action

Heavy rain over the past dew days has flooded the railway, forcing Network Rail, which owns and manages the rail network, to pump water out from blocked drains.

Southern said disruption was expected on its network until the end of the day.

Weather warnings remain in place for much of the day today, with forecasters predicting that up to 100mm of rain could hit parts of the UK this week.

Share


Related articles

London business confidence falls in May as Brexit chaos continues

James Booth
London Underground strikes could occur amid a union-TfL salary dispute as Tube delays hit commuters

Chaos hits commuters with severe Tube delays

Joe Curtis
The District and Circle lines are suffering severe delays after an obstruction on the track at Paddington

Commuter chaos as Circle and District lines are part-suspended

Alexandra Rogers