Heathrow: Business travel groups join calls for change

Heathrow Airport has pledged to submit plans for its controversial third runway to the government by summer.

Representatives of the business travel and global tourism industry have joined calls for Heathrow Airport to alter its regulatory model ahead of any expansion.

The Business Travel Association (BTA), The Advantage Travel Partnership and World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) on Monday announced their support for change at the UK’s busiest hub, adding to a growing list of aggravated parties.

A group comprised of Heathrow’s biggest airlines in February submitted their objections to the UK aviation regulator.

They argue the airport’s monopolistic structure has led to expensive landing charges, inadequate investment in infrastructure and a subpar passenger experience.

The Heathrow Reimagined campaign has gathered momentum since the Labour government confirmed its backing for a third runway at Heathrow.

Concerns have been fuelled by the possibility that airlines could be forced to face the cost of expansion despite already being subject to some of the highest landing charges in the world.

The campaign estimates passengers and airlines are paying £1.1bn more each year than if charges were in line with equivalent European airports.

“We need a clear and fair cost strategy that protects all travellers, especially those travelling for business and are already balancing increased operational overheads,” Clive Wratten, BTA’s chief executive officer, said in a statement.

Julia Lo Bue-Said, Chief Executive Officer of The Advantage Travel Partnership, said Heathrow’s passenger experience “certainly does not” live up to its expensive cost.

“As we continue to see a cost of living crisis in the UK, passengers shouldn’t be paying a penny more than is necessary.

“We would welcome regulatory intervention so we can better understand why our customers pay so much more to use Heathrow than any other airport globally. This is more important now than ever, as the costs associated with a third runway could potentially extrapolate these high charges even further.”

The Board of Airline Representatives (BAR), which represents overseas airlines operating from the UK, also added its voice to the calls on Monday.

“As the UK industry body representing the majority of airlines operating to the UK we are supporting the Heathrow Reimagined campaign, as we believe it is crucial for the UK to have a world class global hub airport that is able to deliver not only good connectivity, but also excellent value,” chief executive Michael Smeeth said.

“This is crucial to ensure that the biggest benefits to consumers, businesses, and the UK economy are delivered.”

Heathrow did not comment when approached. However, insiders at the airport agree that adjustments to the regulatory model are needed for a third runway. Heathrow is currently working with airlines and ministers to determine what regulatory adjustments would look like.