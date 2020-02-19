Heathrow airport halts take-offs due to plane blocking runway

Heathrow airport briefly halted some flights this morning due to an aircraft blocking one of its runways.

Specialist air travel news website Airlive had reported that a plane was blocking runway 27R.

The plane, a BA flight from Tel Aviv, had to be towed off the runway after a hydraulic fluid spill.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “For a matter of minutes one of the runways was out of service as an aircraft was towed from the taxiway. Heathrow is now operating as normal.”

According to social media, the incident prevented some flights from landing, with some planes being diverted to Gatwick airport instead.

A United Airlines flight from Washington was forced to declare an emergency after hitting low fuel levels due to being held in the air.