Health minister says NHS set for technology transformation

The government should publish a “renewed vision and roadmap” for the NHS app, a technology organisation has urged, as firms welcomed plans for ‘patient passports’. Photo: PA

Health secretary Wes Streeting has announced plans for digital patient records which will make health data available to all NHS hospitals, GPs and ambulance services in England.

It came as he launched a major consultation on the government’s plans to transform the NHS from“analogue to digital” in the next decade amid privacy fears over data protection.

The government is working with TechUK, the UK’s technology membership body, on discussions around the NHS App, shared care records and digital optimisation.

Matthew Evans, TechUK’s chief operating officer, welcomed the news on so-called patient passports, and said: “Seizing this opportunity to implement substantial structural reforms is crucial to addressing the current challenges hindering modernisation and productivity.”

He called on ministers to update the government’s strategic aims for the NHS App, stating: “TechUK has been actively involved in discussions with NHS England regarding the NHS App, Shared Care Records, and digital system optimisation.

“We urge the government to publish a renewed vision and roadmap for the NHS App that provides clarity on its objectives, key performance indicators, and commercial strategy.

“This will enable businesses to understand potential partnership opportunities and contribute effectively to the App’s development.”

He added that members and UK tech firms are “ready to further engage” with the NHS, ministers and officials to “support the strategic planning” and “turn ambition into reality.”

Dr Ben Maruthappu, founder and CEO of healthtech company Cera, said the shift to a digital-first approach was “vital”.

He stressed: “As the population ages and demand for care grows, it’s vital that every healthcare worker has the maximum impact during each working day.

“If notes are logged digitally, the information can be accessed in real-time by care quality teams, meaning any risks can be picked up immediately and dealt with in the community.

“All of this helps to prevent hospitalisations, saving lives and saving the NHS millions of pounds a day.”

He added: “By digitising as much as possible, we free staff up to focus on quality rather than admin… this also helps to reduce overhead costs, so we can charge more affordable rates to local authorities and NHS care boards, as well as paying carers better.”

Tina McKenzie, policy chairman at the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), also welcomed the news, adding: “Sickness absence costs small firms £5bn a year.

“Anything that makes it easier for people to be treated with minimal delays and less chance of mix-ups due to inefficient systems will have a positive knock-on effect on productivity.”

And Alex Veitch, policy director at the British Chamber of Commerce (BCC), said: “There are now more than 650,000 additional people who are no longer working since the pandemic due to long-term sickness.

“Taking effective action to stop more employees from dropping out of the workplace due to ill-health is paramount.

“A shift to a joined up digital NHS service, which is more efficient and effective to access for patients and doctors could have significant benefits in speeding up treatment.”