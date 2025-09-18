Health-conscious Brits lead Dash Water to record-breaking summer

Alex Wright and Jack Scott founded Dash Water in 2017.

Health-conscious Brits are expected to have helped sales surge by almost half at soft drink brand Dash Water thanks to a record summer.

The business, which is based in London, has revealed its revenue is forecast to jump by 45 per cent in 2025 to £42m.

The business sells sparkling water infused with imperfect or surplus fruit and vegetables.

Its sales have been boosted by a record-breaking performance in July which brought year-to-date sales to nearly 23m cans and its turnover totalling £4.79m in the month – a 74 per cent rise.

While confirming its projected turnover for the year, Dash Water has not stated how much profit it is set to generate over the same period.

“We set out to rewrite the rules of soft drinks – no sugar, no sweeteners, no calories, just great taste,” Alex Wright, Dash Water co-founder, adding that “the shift is happening fast”.

Social media driving Dash Water’s growth

The healthy drinks market – including energy, non-alcoholic alternatives and gut-friendly beverages – has ballooned in the last few years, driven by younger consumers.

Many Gen Z consumers report consciously reducing their alcohol intake – 60 per cent have cut back, while over half see functional drinks as a suitable alternative for social gatherings.

Social media is a key reason behind this trend, with up to a third of consumers discovering new brands through platforms like TikTok and Instagram, according to Ocado Retail.

“What excites me most is that we’re proving you don’t need to compromise to make a healthier choice,” Wright added.

“The big players have told consumers for decades that it’s sugar or sweeteners, taste or health.”

Dash Water is now stocked in nearly 10,000 stores, including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, M&S and Waitrose.

“Brands like Fever-Tree have shown how quickly a challenger can become a household name by tapping into global shifts in taste and values,” Wright said.

“Dash is on a similar path, proving there’s a huge appetite for drinks that are both healthier and more sustainable.”