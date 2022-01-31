HBSC injects ‘eight-figure funding’ into indie UK video game firm Rebellion

Independent UK video game studio Rebellion has received eight-figure funding from HSBC as it looks to scale its business.

The injection of cash has enabled the maker of the Sniper Elite series and Zombie Army to purchase a new headquarters in Oxford, which has doubled the size of its UK offices.

The funding has also supported the expansion of the firm’s studios in Didcot.

On the development side, Rebellion has used the HSBC investment to fuel a new entry into the Sniper series, Sniper Elite 5, which is due to release early 2022. Rebellion looks to further enhance its virtual production capabilities.

“HSBC UK has supported the business as we prioritise our wider growth strategy,” said Rebellion chief exec Jason Kingsley.

“The new site in Oxford is a key element of this and will allow us to continue to hire additional staff, as well as providing increased space for our offices and creative studios.”

“The funding has also allowed us to remain agile and invest in new technology, as we work within an industry that is constantly evolving. Creativity is at the heart of what we do and the support from HSBC UK has given us the freedom to continue to champion this.”

HSBC relation director Roger Mould added: “Rebellion is a major developer in the video game industry and we are pleased to support this global business as it continues to grow.”

“The industry provides ample opportunity for innovative companies such as Rebellion to capitalise on an increase in demand. We look forward to continuing this support as the business goes from strength to strength.”

The exact figure invested has not been publicly disclosed.