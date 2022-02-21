HBO Max is ‘keen’ for UK presence says Warner boss

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 08: Sarah Jessica Parker poses with the cast and crew at HBO Max’s premiere of “And Just Like That” at Museum of Modern Art on December 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Warner chief Jason Kilar said HBO Max has its eyes set on the UK, potentially bringing a new player into the country’s emerging streaming war.

Speaking about HBO Max in the UK, he told The Times “Every indication is that consumers would love to have it and we would love to bring it to them.”

He added: “We are very interested and excited about bringing HBO Max to the UK, when appropriate.”

Competing with the likes of Amazon Prime and Netflix, HBO has around 74 million subscribers since its launch in 2020, and will stream in 15 European countries next month.

As it stands in the UK, HBO streams shows like Game of Thrones and Succession exclusively to Sky as part of a long-term contract, which is set to come to an end in 2025.

Sky did not comment on whether this contract would come to an end when asked by the paper, but moving away from the partnership could open new opportunities for the streaming platform.

AT&T, its owner, announced last year that it would merge with Discovery, the media conglomerate.