Having your cake and eating it! Three lucky winners receive sweet treats in City A.M. competition

Our winners: Ellie Chatterton, Keith Riley-Jones and Alice Moloney

Three lucky City workers have received delicious cakes from award-winning London bakery Cutter and Squidge after teaming up with City A.M.

The special delivery to three Square Mile workers took place after this paper ran a competition in response to comments by the boss of the food regulator about cakes in the office.

And we take these things very personally.

Professor Susan Jebb said bringing in a tasty treat to share with colleagues didn’t create a “supportive environment” for people to cut down on food – and extraordinarily compared it to passive smoking.

At City A.M. we know how hard Square Mile workers work – and we think coming together over a cake in the afternoon to celebrate a birthday, a milestone or just because it’s Thursday is a wonderful way to build office culture.

So we took to Twitter asking hard-working office-dwellers to tweet City A.M. with the reason they deserve a free Cutter and Squidge cake delivered to the office.

Ellie Chatterton of Headland Communications, Alice Moloney, fiction editor at Usborne, and birthday-boy Keith Riley-Jones were the three lucky winners picked by City A.M. editor Andy Silvester for a January pick-me-up.

Congratulations!

A big thank you to Cutter & Squidge who made our loyal readers a chocolate squidge cake, a strawberry eaton mess and a vegan blueberry lemon.

Keith said he deserved the cake because “I was 40 on Tuesday and I still haven’t had a birthday cake. I’m floor 31 of 20 fenchurch street and feeling very ‘old’ Please make my day!”

We sent the scrumptious cakes in a cab and they were well received.

Keith was crying with glee:

Alice also shared her cake with her team, making for a very happy Thursday afternoon at the Usborne fiction team!

The Headland team also enjoyed their cake, with Ellie winning ‘favourite colleague’ status in the process.

Cake really does bring everyone together.

Massive thank you to @CityAM for the delicious #cake delivery & well done @elichatterton for winning and reaching 'favourite colleague' status at Headland today🍰🤩 https://t.co/5AwF1haXxH — Headland Consultancy (@HeadlandComms) January 19, 2023

Yesterday management gurus, CEOs and Square Mile workers all slammed the nanny state call by the nation’s top food regulator to ban cake from the office.

Leadership expert Ann Francke, the chief exec of the Chartered Management Institute, said “sharing office snacks is a great way to come together as a team”.

We agree Ann. And so do Ellie, Alice and Keith!