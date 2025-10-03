Haverfordwest County: Welsh minnows who reached Europe seek buyer

Rob Edwards is seeking investment in or a buyout of Haverfordwest County

The man who took a tiny Welsh football club into European competition – and launched the career of a current Champions League manager – has put Haverfordwest County up for sale.

Rob Edwards, who has revived the fortunes of the semi-pro Pembrokeshire outfit since taking over during the Covid-19 pandemic, has made a plea for investment or a full buyout which he says they need in order to keep progressing.

Under his ownership Haverfordwest have twice qualified for the Uefa Conference League and in 2023 made headlines by winning their first European tie, on penalties against North Macedonia’s Shkendija.

They also gave an early chance to Belgian coach Nicky Hayen, who spent six months at the club and is now managing Club Brugge in the Champions League.

“We took over a very well run club with a strong foundation and lots of potential, but found new ways to build the academy and serve the community, and the success is exactly what we set out to achieve,” said Edwards.

“But having seen so much success in terms of attendances and results on the pitch in such a short period of time, we have a huge amount of belief in where we can get to, and we think the club’s fans deserve to get there as quickly as possible.

“That’s why we’re looking for the right partners to take the next step.”

Edwards, who also has an investment in American wrestling, says his goal is to make Haverfordwest a full-time professional club and champions of the Cymru Premier for the first time.

Wales has proven a perhaps unlikely hotbed of celebrity investment in football, with Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac buying Wrexham and hip-hop superstar Snoop Dogg investing in Swansea City.

“We’re proud of what’s been achieved so far,” said Edwards. “But the next chapter could be even bigger. This is an invitation to be part of a project that’s delivering results, inspiring young players, and energising a community.”