Have your say: TfL asks Londoners about future of A10 Bishopsgate

TfL is asking Londoner to weigh in on the future of A10 Bishopsgate’s scheme. (Photo/TfL)

Transport for London (TfL) is asking Londoners to weigh in on the future of the A10 Bishopsgate walking and cycling scheme.

Running until 25 July, the consultation will help TfL decide whether to extend the scheme’s life span beyond the 18 months which were initially agreed upon by the governing body in December.

“As we aim to get more Londoners walking, cycling and using public transport, schemes like this are vital to ensure that people feel safe enough to do so,” said London’s walking and cycling commissioner Will Norman. “We want to hear what others think of this scheme, so please do have your say.”

Initially introduced in August 2020 as a response to the pandemic, the scheme includes restrictions on vehicles using the road as well as the introduction of wider footways and banned turns.

According to TfL data, the changes have improved circulation in the area, with bus journey times in both directions 64 per cent lower on pre-pandemic levels. The number of people cycling following the measures has also increased to 8,000 people per day.

“Ensuring that people can walk, cycle and use public transport will continue to be vital as the capital recovers from the pandemic,” added Sam Monck, TfL’s head of Healthy Streets Investment.

“Our data suggests that the changes we’ve made along Bishopsgate are playing an important role in promoting healthy and sustainable ways of travelling in London.”