Hasbro swoops on Peppa Pig-maker Entertainment One in $4bn deal

US toy giant Hasbro is set to snap up London-listed Peppa Pig-maker Entertainment One in a $4bn (£3.3bn) deal.

The two companies said tonight they had agreed an all-cash deal with Entertainment One shareholders to receive £5.60 in cash for each share.

The deal marks a 31 per cent premium to Entertainment One’s 30-day average price at 22 August.

Yesterday, Entertainment One’s shares closed up one per cent at 443p.

In Entertainment One’s last set of full-year results in May, profit before tax fell 43 per cent to £37m.

The company wrote down £61m, blaming changing consumer trends.

Its growth was driven by Peppa Pig, superhero show PJ Masks and its new production Cupcake & Dino.

Hasbro chairman and chief executive Brian Goldner said: “The acquisition of E One adds beloved story-led global family brands that deliver strong operating returns to Hasbro’s portfolio and provides a pipeline of new brand creation driven by family-oriented storytelling, which will now include Hasbro’s IP.”

Entertainment One’s chairman Allan Leighton said: “This transaction creates significant, immediate value for our shareholders as it recognises the strength of our future-facing business model.”

