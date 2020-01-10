The Duchess of Sussex has returned to Canada to be with eight-month old son Archie.

It comes after Harry and Meghan announced they would be stepping back as senior royals.

A spokeswoman said that Meghan had returned to Canada to be with her son, who is thought to have stayed in North America with a nanny.

The royal family are looking for a “workable solution” over the future roles of the couple.

A Buckingham Palace source told Sky News: “The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge have directed their teams to work together at pace with government and The Sussex Household to find workable solutions.

“Expected to take days not weeks.”

The pair issued a statement earlier this week outlining plans to become financially independent.

They said they would split their time between the UK and North America.

On the new Sussex Royal website, the couple say they are planning to “value the ability to earn a professional income”, which they are not currently allowed to do.

In the statement, they said: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.”

It would mean they could no longer use the Sovereign Grant, which funds five per cent of their costs, but would still be able to receive income from the Prince of Wales through his private Duchy of Cornwall estate.

The Royal Family are said to be “hurt” by the decision, while it has also been reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ignored a request from the Queen not to go public with their announcement.