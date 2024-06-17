Harry and Calls to shine bright in Twilight years

Diligent Harry (centre) was just denied on his last start at York

THEY say Royal Ascot is a marathon rather than a sprint, but on the opening day of the meeting it will be a case of ‘blink and you’ll miss it’ in the King Charles III Stakes (3.45pm), which features several of the fastest horses on turf.

Many eyes will be on the Mick Appleby-trained Big Evs as he seeks to enhance his exceptional career record and make it six wins from eight starts.

He only has one way of going and that’s like a bullet from a gun, which is bound to ensure that this is run at a frenetic gallop.

I see him as a serious player, but with Australian sprinter Asfoora likely to be in the front rank early on along with several others, the pace horses might have a job lasting home on this stiff track.

With that in mind, the value could lie with those that like to be held up, and I can see a few finishing fast to best effect.

DILIGENT HARRY is a six-year-old but he looks to be to be improving with age.

All four of his starts this year have been excellent efforts, beginning when winning two Listed races on the all-weather in February, before finishing a close third to California Spangle in the Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan and then returning to the UK with another third, beaten only a neck, in the Duke Of York last time.

He’s won over six furlongs in the past, so coming from off a strong gallop over this stiff five should be ideal for him.

The form of his Meydan run would give him every chance and he appeals at Star Sports’ prices, with 22/1 a good each-way bet.

Star Sports are also offering half your stake back as a free bet if your horse finishes second in the King Charles III, which offers a bit more insurance if playing at bigger odds.

Another that is likely to finish strongly is Henry Candy’s TWILIGHT CALLS, who has run two excellent races in the last two renewals of this contest.

He found only Australian superstar Nature Strip too good in 2022 and finished third behind Khaadem last year.

A staying on fourth in the Palace House – a race that has worked out well – showed that he has returned in good form this season.

With Ryan Moore aboard you can be sure he’ll be well placed through the race, so at 10/1 he’s a strong each-way call to hit the frame once again.

From a sprint to a real marathon in the 2m4f Ascot Stakes (5.05pm), where Star Sports are again offering half your stake back as a free bet if your horse finishes second.

TRITONIC put in a mighty performance to be beaten just over two lengths into third when carrying top-weight in this race last season.

That came off a mark of 100 and he lines up here off 95, so he should have scope to go very well once more.

A price of 14/1 with Star Sports looks worth taking.

If there is a horse that is extremely well-handicapped on the opening day of the meeting then it could well be ZANNDABAD.

A winner four times on the Flat when trained in France, he has failed to win in nine starts since moving to Ireland, but on the basis of his last run in the Chester Cup that record should soon be set right.

He flew home there after only seeing daylight inside the final furlong and he could be tough to beat if luck is on his side this time around.

POINTERS TUESDAY

Diligent Harry e/w 3.45pm Royal Ascot

Twilight Calls e/w 3.45pm Royal Ascot

Tritonic e/w 5.05pm Royal Ascot

Zanndabad e/w 5.05pm Royal Ascot