Harrods security guards vote on strike action

Harrods security guards have begun to ballot for strike action today following a dispute between union members and management over pay.



Members of Unite will decide whether to launch industrial action over a below inflation pay rise and unpaid work.

The union said members are angry that they are required to work for half an hour unpaid each day as they have to arrive 15 minutes early and leave 15 minute late in order to collect and drop off rotas, radio, keys and DNA spray.



Workers are also disputing an additional unpaid training day that they are required to take part in every eight weeks.



The ballot will close on 29 January, and if members vote for industrial action, strikes are expected to begin next month.



Unite regional officer Balvinder Bir said: “Unite members at Harrods are fed up of being treated with disdain by the management at the store.



“Our members are essential in creating the aura and security that Harrods and its clientele rely upon.



“If Harrods wants to avoid strike action then it needs to return to the negotiating table to ensure workers are treated fairly.”



City A.M. has contacted Harrods for comment.

