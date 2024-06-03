Harley-Davidson sues Next over alleged rip off its biker label

Harley-Davidson is suing Next in London’s High Court over claims one of the retailer’s T-shirts has ripped off its logo.

The US motorcycle maker has alleged the children’s garment, which features biker angel wings and, infringes on its trademark, a report in the Financial Times said.

In a lawsuit filed last month, the company said the piece “essentially replicates” the outline of its logo and also features “graphic material and text which is . . . commonly seen in the context of a motorcycle-based branding and more specifically the claimants’ branding”.

Harley-Davidon said the FTSE 100’s design “gives rise to a likelihood of confusion on the part of the relevant average consumer”.

The children’s garment, available aged three to 16 years, retails for between £6 to £8.50, according to Next’s website.

According to the outlet, Harley-Davidson is seeking a declaration from the court that “Next has infringed its trademarks and an order that it destroy “all infringing materials”. It did not quantify damages.

City A.M. has contacted Next and Harley Davidson for comment.

Next is one of the UK’s biggest fashion brands, which owns both an own-label clothing range and several third-party brands.

Harley-Davidson, which was first founded in 1903 and is best known for manufacturing motorcycles, has in recent years launched a range of casual clothing.

Alongside motorcycle gear, it sells both womens and mens jackets and t-shirts and trousers for everyday wear.

A tank top retails for £49, while a jacket costs upwards of £200.

It has won a number of trademark battles in recent years. In its recent annual report it said it has a “a vigorous worldwide program of trademark registration and enforcement to maintain and strengthen the value of the trademarks and prevent the unauthorised use [of them]”.