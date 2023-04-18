Halfords: ‘Transformation’ of firm heralded as bike and motoring giant predicts £1.9bn sales

Halfords share price reached over eight per cent this morning as the motoring and cycling giant revealed that its sales are expected to reach £1.9bn as its core market recovers and it looks to increase its motor offering.

The Birmingham headquartered retailer, whose shares fall over 30 per cent during the last year, told the London market this morning that it expects its pre-tax profits to reach £90-£110m up from £50-60m in its 2022-23 full year results.

The London-listed group also outlined its mid to long term growth strategy, with Halfords eyeing a greater expansion of its motoring services, including a ‘one one-stop-shop’ for motoring ownership, to make the experience more convenient for consumers.

Halfords, which already offers MOTs through its autocentre offering, said it will look to invest in colleague training to establish a “market leading position” in the servicing of all forms of electric cars, vans, scooters and bikes.

“Since 2018, we have doubled the size of our B2B and services business and have become the UK’s biggest motoring services provider, increasing our group sales by c.40 per cent. From here, we see significant potential for future growth, both in our existing business and in adjacent markets,” Graham Stapleton, chief executive officer of Halfords, said.

Halfords transformation

Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Halfords transformation from a retailer into a more services-focused group should provide a more reliable future revenue stream, as drivers subscribe to the group’s Motoring Loyalty Club.

“Things like car servicing or a new battery aren’t negotiable, which is why we’re happy to see about 50 per cent of sales now come from this more robust area. But after relatively weak group performance this financial year, Halfords is needing to rebuild investor confidence.

He added: “The group’s aiming to become a market leader in the servicing of all forms of electric cars, vans and scooters.

“The investment in infrastructure and colleague training for this won’t be cheap, but if it can solidify its position in consumers’ minds early enough in the electric vehicle transition, the investment may just pay off.”