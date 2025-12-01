Young people are actively checking their investments each day

Half of investors aged under 35 check their digital investment accounts at least once a day, research for a major bank suggests.

This compares with only 11 per cent of over-55s, according to the survey among more than 2,000 people for HSBC UK.

The research indicated that nearly a fifth of under-35s investors will check their investments four to five times a day on average.

Nearly three-quarters of 25 to 34 yearolds said they are active investors, putting away £459 a month on average , £90 higher than the average across all age groups of £369.

Some 44 per cent of people aged 25 to 34 said they would be willing to cut down on holidays and travel to prioritise investing for the longer-term, while 41 per cent were reducing spending on eating and drinking out, according to the research carried out across the UK in October and November.

More than a third of people who do not currently invest said it is because they do not know enough about investing or where to start, and 17 per cent said they would find investing too complicated and time consuming.

Xian Chan, head of wealth at HSBC UK, said: “This shows there is still a need to demystify investing and give people better tools to start their journey…

“To support our customers, we have added hundreds of new options to our app, as well as simplifying the journey so it is as quick and intuitive as possible.”

In last week’s Budget, the Government announced that the annual adult cash Isa subscription limit will be slashed to £12,000 from April 2027.

The annual overall contribution limit into adult Isas will remain at £20,000, potentially encouraging some savers who reach the £12,000 cash Isa limit to put more money in stocks and shares.

Over-65s will retain the full £20,000 annual cash Isa allowance.

Financial services firms will be providing new easily navigable ways for people to find the right UK investment for them, the Government said previously.

A consultation will also be published in early 2026 on the implementation of a “new, simpler” Isa product to support first-time buyers to buy a home. Once available, this new product will be offered in place of the Lifetime Isa.

By Vicky Shaw, PA Personal Finance Correspondent

