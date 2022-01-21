Half of all UK workers may quit job this year in bid for better work-life balance or different boss

New research published this morning shows that half of workers are considering quitting their job this year, mainly to have a better work-life balance.

Londoners are said to be the most dissatisfied at work, with 63 per cent of those polled from the capital looking to quit.

Meanwhile, workers in Scotland were found to be the least likely to consider quitting, at just under half.

Disliking a boss was another reason given by those thinking of a move, according to the study.

The poll, commissioned by Airwaves, revealed one in four people dream of resigning by simply not showing up to work.

Two-thirds of the 2,000 adults surveyed said they have re-evaluated their career as a result of the pandemic.

Ulrike Stath of Airwaves said: “It’s no surprise that people want a fresh start for 2022, but it seems that this year especially, people are focusing on getting their careers on track.”

Bad news

Commenting on the figures, Daisy Hooper, of the Chartered Management Institute, said: “Resignations are invariably bad news for managers and business leaders.”

“They create a real work headache through time requirements in managing the staff member out of the organisation, the time and cost of hiring in and training up new people, not to mention the incalculable cost of lost job-knowledge that the exiting staff member takes with them,” she noted.

“For managers, to let employees get to the stage of considering leaving suggests there has been a breakdown in communication, good employee management and a failure of the processes that should be in place to help maintain a good, healthy two-way relationship,” Hooper concluded.